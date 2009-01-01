Get on the path to results today with a special education lawyer
Get on the path to results today with a special education lawyer
Decades of giving children a voice.
Laviano & Gagne, LLC has been awarded the 2025 Clio Legal Impact Award, an international recognition honoring law firms that create meaningful change through their work.
The award was presented October 16, 2025 at ClioCon in Boston, MA. Clio, the world’s largest legal technology company, featured our firm in a national video highlighting the heart of what we do:
* Standing beside families,
* Changing systems, and
* Fighting every day for children with disabilities to receive the education they deserve.
Every story, every late-night email, every PPT meeting, every tear and triumph, our clients are the reason our work matters. They demonstrate courage to stand up and say, “my child deserves better!” This is what fuels our fight. We’re so proud to bring this award home to Connecticut and to the incredible families we’re honored to represent.
Attorney Jennifer Laviano is in private practice in Sherman, Connecticut. Attorney Laviano holds an undergraduate degree in English Literature from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and she earned herJuris Doctorate, cum laude, from Quinnipiac University School of Law in Hamden, Connecticut.
Attorney Laviano is a Special Education Lawyer who has dedicated her law practice entirely to the representation of children and adolescents with disabilities whose families are in disagreement with their public school districts. Read more...
Attorney Melissa Gagne holds an undergraduate degree from the Boston Conservatory of Music, a Master’s Degree in English from Connecticut College, a Sixth Year Degree in Education Leadership from Sacred Heart University, and she earned her Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Quinnipiac University School of Law. Prior to attending law school, Attorney Gagne spent twenty years in public education as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.
Attorney Gagne is a Special Education Lawyer who has dedicated her law practice to the representation of children and adolescents with disabilities whose families are in disagreement with their public school districts. Attorney Gagne also represents students at Expulsion Hearings and in Title IX investigations. Read More...
76 Route 37 South, Sherman, Connecticut 06784, United States
Phone: 860-350-4757
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
Copyright © 2022 Laviano & Gagne, LLC. - All Rights Reserved.
The information and materials contained in this Web site do not create and are not intended to create an attorney-client relationship between you and Laviano & Gagne, LLC. Please be advised that no attorney-client relationship is established until a retainer is executed between you and Laviano & Gagne, LLC. Do not send confidential documents without express prior approval.
Outside links provided on this Web site are done so for informational purposes only. Laviano & Gagne, LLC. is not responsible for the contents or accuracy of the materials linked to this web site.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.