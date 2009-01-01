Laviano & Gagne, LLC has been awarded the 2025 Clio Legal Impact Award, an international recognition honoring law firms that create meaningful change through their work.

The award was presented October 16, 2025 at ClioCon in Boston, MA. Clio, the world’s largest legal technology company, featured our firm in a national video highlighting the heart of what we do:





* Standing beside families,

* Changing systems, and

* Fighting every day for children with disabilities to receive the education they deserve.





Every story, every late-night email, every PPT meeting, every tear and triumph, our clients are the reason our work matters. They demonstrate courage to stand up and say, “my child deserves better!” This is what fuels our fight. We’re so proud to bring this award home to Connecticut and to the incredible families we’re honored to represent.